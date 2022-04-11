ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Reading sees boost from events returning to Santander venues

Cover picture for the articleJoan Jett. Tracy Morgan. Bill Burr. WWE. Reading Royals hockey. If the event schedule for the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading looks unusually jam-packed for 2022, that’s probably just a symptom of recalling the roughly year-and-a-half period the venues went dark. With COVID-19 restrictions...

Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Wawa To Celebrate 58th Anniversary With Free Coffee

Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary with free coffee on Thursday, April 14, officials said. On "Wawa Day," all chain stores will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day. On Thursday at 9 a.m., the company will hold a special event at its Boothwyn (Delaware County) location on...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Marc Anthony jumpstarts the weekend at Santander Arena [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.
READING, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Forge Theatre in Phoenixville presents ’33 Variations’ starting April 15

PHOENIXVILLE — Theater-goers will experience the process of inspiration, and obsession, with “33 Variations,” opening April 15 at the Forge Theatre, 241 1st Ave. The play simultaneously examines the creative process behind Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations and the journey of a musicologist, Dr. Katherine Brandt, as she seeks to discover the reason behind why Beethoven was compelled to write 33 distinct variations on a simple theme by a minor music publisher. The action takes place both in Beethoven’s time and in the present, switching back and forth between the two and overlapping at certain key points to emphasize the parallels between the exploits and experiences of both sets of characters.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

LGBTQ Center will hold open house April 13 at new Pottstown location

POTTSTOWN — The LGBTQ Center of Greater Reading at Family by Choice has announced its first event. The center will be hosting an Open House/Drop-in on Wednesday, April 13, from 4 to 7 p.m at 301 King St. in Pottstown, which is First Baptist Church of Pottstown. The entrance is the door on Charlotte Street.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YourErie

Drink beer to support the Erie community

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Beer – an avid sponsor of sports, a shared, beloved beverage that brings together family and friends and, lately, a fundraising tool for local nonprofits. Erie’s own Erie Ale Works has been hosting “Benevolent Beers” events since the pandemic first began to wind down. On April 14, a dozen or two people came […]
ERIE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Peter Wentz Farmstead to host Sheep Shearing Day

LANSDALE — Join the Peter Wentz Farmstead for the return of their annual Sheep Shearing Day on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Watch ewes lose their winter coats as farmers demonstrate 18th-century methods of shearing sheep. Then stop by the pasture to meet two adorable new lambs.
LANSDALE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Historical Society of Montgomery County to present ‘Music at the Cemetery’

NORRISTOWN — Join Historical Society of Montgomery County for this special event to thank all our friends in the community!. Let’s get together for this spring evening event at Montgomery Cemetery on April 29, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Bring a blanket listen to live music and watch the sunset! There will also be a food truck on-site which will have some summer evening snacks like Italian Ice and Funnel Cake available for purchase!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Explore the Schuylkill River region and become a Junior Ranger

Children who explore the Schuylkill River, the trail alongside it, and the region surrounding it can now officially become a Junior Ranger. The Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area is introducing its new Junior Ranger Program this spring. With Earth Day on April 22 and Celebrate Trails Day on April 23, the 22-page booklet is a great opportunity for families to celebrate both days.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Dr. Lorna Stuart, founder of The Clinic in Phoenixville, to be honored with Rebecca Lukens Award

COATESVILLE — The National Iron & Steel Heritage Museum has announced the recipient of the 16th annual Rebecca Lukens Award — Dr. Lorna Stuart, a family practice physician — will be recognized as the Rebecca Lukens honoree in a special reception held on the museum’s grounds in the Lukens National Historic District on May 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

