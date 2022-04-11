ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Athletics visit the Rays to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Oakland Athletics (1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Rays: Luis Patino (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -215, Athletics +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays open a four-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 in home games a season ago. The Rays batted .243 as a team in the 2021 season with a .750 OPS.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Athletics averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Rays: Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (sprained ucl), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (right elbow stress reaction), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

