Nationals visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Washington Nationals (1-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-2)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0); Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game, including 1.5 home runs.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 on the road a season ago. The Nationals scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 5.1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

