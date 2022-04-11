Cardinals play the Pirates with 2-1 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-0); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -199, Pirates +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 24-57 on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .236.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.