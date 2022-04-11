ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals play the Pirates with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-0); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -199, Pirates +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 24-57 on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .236.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Associated Press

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

Preview capsules for the NBA’s first-round playoff series:. No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (51-31) vs. No. 7 BROOKLYN NETS (44-38) Season series: Celtics, 3-1. Story line: Boston and Brooklyn meet for the second straight season, though this time with opposite seedings. The Celtics shook off a rough start and surged to the Atlantic Division title behind Jayson Tatum’s scoring and a rock-solid defense, while the Nets are a dangerous team with the explosive scoring of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Luis Oviedo
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Sam Howard
Person
Dakota Hudson
The Associated Press

Auburn signs 5-star forward Yohan Traore

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Five-star high school forward Yohan Traore is headed to Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the former LSU verbal commitment on Friday, giving the Tigers a potential successor to NBA-bound star Jabari Smith. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Traore is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 recruit...
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

850K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy