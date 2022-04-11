ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners play the Twins with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Seattle Mariners (2-1) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-2)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0); Twins: Dylan Bundy (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -126, Mariners +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins leading the series 2-1.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games a season ago. The Twins pitching staff had a collective 4.83 ERA while averaging 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Mariners batted .226 as a team in the 2021 season with a .688 OPS.

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

