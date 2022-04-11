Window Broken, Guitar Stolen

One local business owner in Louisville is asking the community to be on the lookout for a bass guitar that someone stole from his store’s display window. Surface Noise posted to Facebook Friday saying...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -For a musician to have their instruments stolen is a tough blow. For Nashville musician Cody Waggett, it means so much more which is why his wife is offering a $5,000 reward. “I feel devastated. This is definitely one of the worst things to happen to me...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A new TikTok challenge is sweeping the country, turning what in years past would have perhaps been an annoying teenage prank into potential for real trouble. "He could have shot them," said a Dallas mother of a startled homeowner's encounter with her 12-year-old son and a friend,...
There is a cardinal rule in life — do not forget about The Window. Allow me, if I may, to set the scene. You are a student in a lab, or maybe a math or writing class in which the table set up forces you to face your peers. It has been a few weeks since the semester began, and discussions are generally a prominent component of class. Whether it is commentary on work, or struggling together to complete a calculus problem, progression comes paired with some level of discussion. And if you have the type of teacher that encourages extroverted conversations, there may be an unspecified requirement to exchange words with those around you. The most terrifying issue from this may occur if you are asked to write down the names of others on a worksheet. But it’s been so long since class started, the cringe level itself of asking them for their names would be astronomical. This complication is a consequence of forgetting about The Window.
Comments / 0