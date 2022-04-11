Window Broken, Guitar Stolen

There is a cardinal rule in life — do not forget about The Window. Allow me, if I may, to set the scene. You are a student in a lab, or maybe a math or writing class in which the table set up forces you to face your peers. It has been a few weeks since the semester began, and discussions are generally a prominent component of class. Whether it is commentary on work, or struggling together to complete a calculus problem, progression comes paired with some level of discussion. And if you have the type of teacher that encourages extroverted conversations, there may be an unspecified requirement to exchange words with those around you. The most terrifying issue from this may occur if you are asked to write down the names of others on a worksheet. But it’s been so long since class started, the cringe level itself of asking them for their names would be astronomical. This complication is a consequence of forgetting about The Window.

19 DAYS AGO