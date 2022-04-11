ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What fans can eat at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, from crab cake egg rolls to crab dip pretzels

By Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun
Crab Cake Egg Rolls from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is a new menu item that will be offered at Oriole Park at Camden Yards this season. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Now years into an epic team rebuild, the Orioles have struggled to entice fans to Oriole Park at Camden Yards with their skills at bat. But stadium officials are hoping something else will entice people to come back to the 30-year-old ballpark: the food.

This year, attendees are again allowed to bring in their own snacks, so long as they’re enclosed in a sealable, plastic bag. For those who don’t want to plan ahead, Camden Yards has also released a promising Opening Day roster of concessions, including new items like crab cake egg rolls from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood as well as returning winners like the Fells Point patty melt, sold at the Charm City Diner. In addition, a crab dip pretzel could replace the crab dip French fries as fan favorite.

Like other menu items, the crab dip pretzel is “very Baltimore-centric,” says Carlos Rimolo, executive chef for Delaware North, which runs concessions at Camden Yards. Rimolo also anticipates returning dishes like the B-more surf & turf sausage to perform well with visitors this season.

This year marks Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s first year at the ballpark, though the Dundalk restaurant has been making inroads into area sports venues in recent years, including at M&T Bank Stadium and Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness.

“Really, it’s just getting our product in front of more people at more places,” said Mike Cornblatt, the company’s business development manager, speaking at a recent media preview. At the same time: “You want to make sure that every food item represents our restaurant,” he said.

The Baltimore Sun’s dining reporter Christina Tkacik and rookie Orioles reporter Andy Kostka got a sneak preview of the Camden Yards concessions . Here’s what we recommend.

Grand slam

The Fells Point patty melt ($13.25): A clear winner on all counts, this returning sandwich features a hamburger topped with caramelized onions, American cheese and patty melt sauce on toasted sourdough. Sold at the Charm City Diner near section 72.

Buffalo tenders ($15): These well-breaded chicken tenders have just enough foodie flair — crumbles of blue cheese, a drizzle of Frank’s RedHot aioli, scallions — to keep them from being basic, while not losing sight of the need to be just plain old delicious. The dish is slightly on the messy side, so be sure to grab napkins. Look for them at the Hot Corner, a new stand on the lower concourse near sections 49-52.

Crab dip pretzel ($16): Pickle’s Pub suddenly isn’t the only place to snag a crab dip pretzel. Try it at the B&O Market along Eutaw Street. A soft pretzel stuffed with crab dip, Monterey Jack cheese and Old Bay. It’s a salt bomb, so grab a drink. The dish wins points for being less messy than another Camden Yards stalwart, crab dip French fries.

Home run

Crab cake egg rolls ($20): Baltimore restaurants like Papi Cuisine at times struggled to keep crab cake egg rolls on the menu after the dish surged to popularity in 2020. Well, now you can get them as Camden Yards, too. Look for noticeable hunks of lump crab meat with a cream cheese blend and mango ponzu with spicy mayo. Sold at the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood stand on the lower concourse by section 72.

Mo Gaba’s shrimp platter ($16): Also sold at Jimmy’s is this tasty platter, which includes well-breaded fried shrimp served up fresh with a generous portion of thick-cut fries. $1 of every item, named in honor of Mo Gaba, goes to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, a tribute to the Orioles and Ravens superfan who died in 2020.

The pepperoni pizza pretzel ($14): Hard to believe it sometimes, but there are Orioles fans out there who don’t like crab. Camden Yards and chef Rimolo haven’t forgotten them. Non seafood lovers can try out this soft baked pretzel, loaded up with pepperoni, marinara and mozzarella, which surpassed expectations for ballpark food. Sold at the B&O Market along Eutaw Street.

Strike out

Capital City mambo tenders ($15): Slathered in D.C.’s signature mambo sauce, this dish feel like a bid to please those elusive Washington fans who didn’t trade in their Orioles jerseys for Nationals caps. But we’d take a D.C. half-smoke over this any day. The mambo sauce was so sugary that it overpowered the otherwise well-breaded chicken.

All American tenders ($15): There must be people out there who like their chicken tenders drenched in cheese sauce and topped with bacon crumbles. This meal is for them. It wasn’t for us.

B-more surf & turf sausage ($14): Crabmeat, an Old Bay hot dog, crab dip and crunchy potato sticks are all delicious items individually. Together? The competing flavors cancel each other out. We’ll pass on this.

