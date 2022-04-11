ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

In Annapolis, a final day of deal-making ahead of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session’s midnight deadline

By Bryn Stole, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyQVW_0f5VmIDj00
The Maryland House of Delegates is shown at the State House in Annapolis. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Maryland lawmakers will make the trek to Annapolis on Monday morning for a final day of legislating before the General Assembly adjourns at midnight and most of them strike out on the campaign trail ahead of upcoming elections.

Much of the agenda Democratic leadership marked as priorities was wrapped up over the weekend during a flurry of Saturday votes that overrode all 10 Friday vetoes from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan . The push left few high-profile battles, but still some important work for the final hours of the annual 90-day legislative session.

Over the weekend, lawmakers voted to: put the possible legalization of recreational marijuana on the November ballot, enact sweeping new climate goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a paid family and medical leave program, add new gun control restrictions to outlaw untraceable so-called ghost guns, expand abortion providers in the state and require most health insurance to cover abortions cost-free.

Earlier Hogan, wrapping up his final full legislative session as governor, struck deals with Democratic leadership to temporarily lift the state’s 36-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax , a reprieve that ends Saturday, and over a number of budget priorities. They included a deal on tax cuts that combined part of a long-sought Hogan priority — a $1,000 state income tax credit for Marylanders over 65 — with Democratic proposals to cut sales taxes on many child care and medical items and to incentivize employers to hire from groups that traditionally have harder times finding jobs.

A resurgent coronavirus pandemic in January cast a shadow over the beginning of the legislative session, with most lawmakers working remotely and all committee meetings handled over video. But rules loosened as the surge faded, with mask rules relaxing and members of the media allowed back on the floors of both chambers for the first time since the pandemic forced an abrupt end to the 2020 session.

Some of the celebratory atmosphere might return Monday to the State House with the public, for the first time since 2019, allowed to be on hand for “sine die.” The Latin term roughly translates as “without [a] day,” when legislators adjourn at the end of the last day of the current session.

With few major controversial issues still in play, the final push likely won’t be as hectic as in past years. And, with a lighter agenda, lawmakers won’t gavel in Monday until noon.

Still, here are several things that could get done on the final day.

Hogan criminal justice priorities

Two of Hogan’s criminal justice priorities, both championed by Republicans in the General Assembly, remain in play.

The governor and other Republicans have loudly demanded that Democrats pass a bill to stiffen criminal penalties and lengthen prison sentences for crimes involving firearms, claiming harsher sanctions would tamp down violence in Baltimore and elsewhere. But many Democratic critics contend the proposal would simply double down on failed tough-on-crime policies, and would fill prisons without addressing underlying causes of crime.

Despite Hogan’s repeated public appeals, the package — which he pushed in previous years, as well — has languished in the General Assembly. That’s left it with little time and a long way to go to succeed.

A separate Hogan-backed bid to give voters more insight into how judges sentence people convicted of serious crimes seemed to pick up momentum. The state’s senators struck a compromise to publish aggregated averages for all judges in a jurisdiction, instead of detailing an individual judge’s record, which some Democrats argued could inject too much political pressure into the justice system.

The Senate passed that bill unanimously, but it remains bottled up in the House Judiciary Committee. A last-minute push could get it through to the governor’s desk; it’s unclear whether it has the support among Democratic delegates for that to happen.

Policing Baltimore’s bus lanes

Last year, lawmakers gave Baltimore the go-ahead to install two speed cameras on Interstate 83, giving the city an automated way to control speeding on the often wild stretch of highway (and collect millions in projected fines).

Baltimore streets might soon get more camera enforcement, this time aimed at keeping drivers out of the city’s bus-only lanes. A bill to authorize camera enforcement of bus-only lanes has passed both chambers, but lawmakers need to resolve slight differences over amendments to the bill.

If passed, scofflaws driving or parking in the lanes — which are supposed to be reserved for buses and bicyclists unless a driver is making a turn — would face a maximum fine of $100 for each camera citation, less than the $500 top fine for the (relatively rare) officer-issued ticket. As with other camera tickets, the citations would not be considered moving violations and would not result in points against a driver’s license.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Judge orders Maryland General Assembly to redraw Congressional district map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland judge on Friday rejected the General Assembly's newly drawn Congressional district map, declaring them unconstitutional. After a four-day trial, Judge Lynne Battaglia on Friday issued a 94-page decision that says the 2021 plan violates Maryland's Free Election Clause of the Maryland Declaration of Rights. As such, the judge ruled the 2021 plan is in violation of the Maryland Constitution and Declaration of Rights and is invalid.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Republican lawmaker draws criticism after tweeting profanity in response to Maryland General Assembly leaders

A Republican lawmaker apologized Saturday for tweeting profanity in response to a tweet from Maryland General Assembly’s top leadership, stating she meant to privately send the message to a close friend. The social media exchange centers on a lawsuit filed last month that challenges a General Assembly-approved map of the state’s congressional districts. Senate President Bill Ferguson and House ...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginian-Pilot

The General Assembly session has ended. What changes might be in store for Hampton Roads?

The General Assembly adjourned last weekend after a 60-day legislative session that may be remembered most by what wasn’t accomplished. A slew of bills, including measures about guns, abortion, voting rights, same-sex marriage and the sale of marijuana, were killed off due to partisan gridlock in the newly divided Capitol. A handful of other measures — including the state budget — remain under ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Damon Thayer: Reporting on Week 11 of the regular session of the General Assembly, as Week 12 begins

Week 11 of the 2022 regular session was unique in that the General Assembly gaveled in for a historic day of session at the Old State Capitol. If you have never toured it, I highly recommend you go. The Old Kentucky State Capitol was the third statehouse, built in 1830 following devastating fires in the previous two. It was designed by native architect Gideon Shryock in the classical Greek Revival style, modeled after the Temple of Minerva and used until 1910 when the current Capitol was built. It is a beautiful building, steeped in history and rich with artifacts of days gone by.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
NBC12

Virginia General Assembly to convene for special session on April 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers will be back in Richmond next month for their special session to finalize unfinished business, including the state budget. On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the session will be held Monday, April 4. Along with the budget, the House and Senate will also...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland General Assembly#Gun Control#Guns#The State House#The General Assembly#Democratic#Republican#Marylanders
The Baltimore Sun

Application deadline is May 6 for spots on Howard’s Commission for Women

Applications are being accepted for two vacancies on the Howard County Commission for Women through May 6. A general member, who will serve a five-year term, and a student member who will serve from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, are both needed. The commission, which has 12 members, was established in 1980 “to promote the economic, social and political equality of women.” It publicizes ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy