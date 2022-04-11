Howard junior guard Gabby Kennerly earns 2021-22 Howard County Times girls basketball Player of the Year honor

Howard junior guard Gabby Kennerly entered the 2021-22 season with added motivation, looking to build on the hard work she put in over the offseason.

Kennerly tore her ACL in April of 2019 and couldn’t resume playing until January 2020 when the Lions’ 25-0 season was cut short before the state semifinals due to the coronavirus pandemic. With last season canceled, Kennerly and the Lions remained focused on returning to the stage they missed out on during the 2019-20 season.

With Kennerly playing an integral role, the Lions (19-1, 15-0 Howard County) returned to the stage that was taken away two seasons prior. Howard captured a second consecutive undefeated regular season and county championship, also reaching the Class 3A state championship for the second time in program history.

Kennerly led the Lions averaging 14.8 points per game, and was the most efficient shooter from behind the arc at 37.7%. For her efforts, Kennerly is the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier 2021-22 girls basketball player of the year, the first Howard player to win the award since Taylor Addison in 2017.

Howard's Gabby Kennerly was on the sidelines for a long time, first due to an injury, then her entire team was shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once back on the floor, Kennerly was highly motivated to make up for lost time. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“My heart dropped because I’ve been waiting for the list to come out to see my teammates and everyone on the All-County list,” Kennerly said of winning the award. “To be told that you’re the player of the year out of all the great girls in the county that I faced it was just amazing.”

Being kept on the sidelines for so long, first due to injury and then due to the coronavirus gave her a greater determination once she got back on the floor.

“When I tore my ACL in 2019, I just knew that after I recovered from that I never wanted to be in that kind of situation again,” Kennerly said. “That year that we got taken away from us, that was motivation to keep pushing myself in the gym. The most motivational people out of them all were definitely my teammates pushing me in practice when everyone’s tired, picking me up. The coaches, they don’t make it easy at practice and I feel like that’s what someone needs to get better.”

Howard's Gabby Kennerly is the 2021-22 Howard County Times girls basketball Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Overall, she scored in double figures in 18 of 20 games. Kennerly led the Lions in field goal percentage at 46.5%, also shooting a team-best 75.5% at the free-throw line, using her quickness and craftiness to draw contact in the paint. Dynamic with the ball in her hands, Kennerly helped create for her teammates averaging a team-high 2.9 assists per game.

The junior saved some of her best performances for the postseason, including a career-high 28-point performance in a 77-40 victory over Manchester Valley as the Lions captured the Class 3A East Region I championship. She built on that with a team-high 21-point effort against Fredrick in the state quarterfinals and a 17-point game in the state semifinals against Rockville.

During the postseason, Kennerly found success attacking the basket, also showcasing her ability to pull up off the dribble. That improved perimeter shooting represents one of the areas that Kennerly grew most from her freshman season. Kennerly worked diligently on the shooting machine last summer looking to improve her shot joined in the gym by teammates Gabby Scott, Samiyah Nasir and Mannat Gill.

Howard's Gabby Kennerly drives towards the basket during a game against Mt. Hebron on Jan. 31. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We have end of the year meetings where we meet with the girls and tell them what they need to work on,” Howard coach Scott Robinson said. “To Gabby’s credit, she took her game to a different level, particularly in the shooting area. The year off where we didn’t play, she developed really good rotation on her shot, which didn’t she have when she entered ninth grade. She’s worked hard and now she has really good shooting form.”

Now, Kennerly returns for her senior season excited to continue playing with many of the same teammates next season. After showing great strides in her offensive game, Kennerly is hoping to continue improving her defense as well.

“I think she’s only tapped into the beginning of her potential as an offensive player because she has such good body control and she can handle the ball really well,” Robinson said. “She has good vision. She’s a very good defensive player, but we’d like to see her take it to a different level.”

River Hill's Anhyia Smith shoots in the lane during a state playoff game against Rockville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

First Team All-County

Gabby Scott, senior, Howard

Committed to play Division I at Towson next season, she averaged 12.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. Scott finished the regular season averaging the 10th most points in the county on a team with three double-digit scorers. In the state semifinal victory over Rockville, she scored 17 points thriving in the paint.

Anhyia Smith, senior, River Hill

Smith was the Hawks do-it-all player offensively creating offensively for herself and her teammates. She averaged 22.4 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game. Smith scored in a variety of ways attacking the basket, but also knocking down a team-high 34 3-pointers.

Marriotts Ridge's Talia Trotter drives to the basket during a game against Howard. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Talia Trotter, senior, Marriotts Ridge

Trotter finished the regular season as the county’s top scorer averaging 18.8 points per game, attacking defenses in a multitude of ways. She battled for contested rebounds, averaging 6.5 per game. She also averaged 4.7 steals per game.

Lauren Pellegrini, senior, Centennial

Pellegrini was the Eagles most consistent offensive threat throughout the season. She finished her senior season averaging 17.9 points per game, completing the regular season as the county’s second-leading scorer. She averaged 2.5 steals per game and shot 39.8% from the field.

Atholton's Laila Cowsette drives towards the basket during a game against Mt. Hebron on Feb. 8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Laila Cowsette, senior, Atholton

Cowsette averaged 14.9 points per game, scoring in double figures during 14 of 18 games, including the final 13 of the season. She averaged 2.7 steals per game, often deflecting passes and quickly galvanizing Atholton’s offense with transition baskets. She also averaged 6.7 rebounds per game.

Meghan Yarnevich, freshman, Howard

In her first varsity season, she was on the second on the team, averaging 12.7 points per game. At 6-foot-1, she thrived in the low-post, scoring double figures in 17 of 18 games she played. Defensively, Yarnevich made her presence felt at the rim grabbing contested rebounds and helping to alter shots. She was the Lions’ second leading rebounder, averaging 7.2 per game.

Mt. Hebron's Erin Dixon (24) handles the ball during a game against River Hill. (Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Erin Dixon, senior, Mt. Hebron

Dixon led the Vikings averaging 13 points per game. She finished in double figures 11 times during the regular season. As the point guard, she also helped create opportunities for teammates averaging a team-high four assists per game.

Coach of the Year

Scott Robinson, Howard

Robinson built on Howard’s success from the 2019-20 season, extending the Lions’ winning streak to 44 games. For the second consecutive season, the Lions finished the regular season undefeated, earning the sixth consecutive outright or shared county championship.

Howard girls varsity head coach Scott Robinson instructs his team during a timeout in a game against Mt. Hebron on Jan. 31. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

During the regular season, the Lions had only one victory by less than 10 points, including a dominant 57-29 victory over previously undefeated Mercy in the public-school vs private school challenge. The Lions continued to thrive in the postseason with four consecutive double-digit victories, capturing a Class 3A Region I title.

Their win streak ended in the Class 3A State Championship against Poly, but Robinson led the Lions to their first state title appearance since 1994.

Second team

Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg, junior: LaPointe was the Gladiators leading scorer averaging 13.2 points per game.

Destiny Macharia, Oakland Mills, freshman: Macharia was the Scorpions main option offensively, averaging 13.8 points per game.

Mia Hargett, Atholton, senior: Hargrett averaged 6.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.

Audrey Harrington, Mt. Hebron, senior: Harrington averaged a team-high 10 rebounds per game, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Mia Swaby-Rowe, Wilde Lake, senior: Swaby-Rowe averaged 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game.

Caroline Duffy, senior, River Hill: Duffy averaged a double-double with 11.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Samiyah Nasir, junior, Howard: Nasir averaged 3.6 steals per game, 7.8 points per game and shot 36.4% from behind the arc.

Defensive Players of the Year

Atholton, Kendi Caldwell, sophomore; Centennial, Callie LasCasas, senior; Glenelg, Lily Davis, senior; Howard, Samiyah Nasir, junior; Long Reach, Jaylah Putman, junior; Marriotts Ridge, Jaden Washington, freshman; Mt. Hebron, Danielle Bodziak, senior; Oakland Mills, Kaity Browne, junior; River Hill, Erine Devine, senior, Dylan Watson, freshman; Reservoir, Alissa Young, freshman; Wilde Lake; Camryn Jones-Howard, sophomore

Final Standings

1. Howard (15-0, Howard County, 19-1 Overall); 2. River Hill (13-1, 16-2); 3. Atholton (11-3, 14-4); 4. Mt. Hebron (9-4, 12-6); 5. Marriotts Ridge (8-5, 10-7); 6. Glenelg (6-7, 7-8); 7. Centennial (7-8, 8-10); 8. Hammond (6-8, 6-9); 9. Wilde Lake (5-10, 5-11); 10. Reservoir (3-10, 4-11); 11. Oakland Mills (1-13, 2-16); 12. Long Reach (0-13, 0-15); IAAM B1 Conference Glenelg Country (1-11, 1-15); IAAM C Conference Chapelgate Christian (2-10, 2-15)