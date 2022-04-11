Boris Johnson tells Volodymyr Zelensky he’s a ‘hero’ during Ukraine visit

Boris Johnson praised Volodymyr Zelensky for his “invincible heroism” as he made a surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend.

The prime minister used the meeting to discuss sending more defensive aid to Ukraine, confirming the UK would dispatch 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Kyiv .

“You’re looking well, unbelievable considering what you’ve been through,” Mr Johnson said as he greeted Mr Zelensky on the streets of Ukraine’s capital.

“You are strong, you’re absolutely heroic,” he added.

