ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson tells Volodymyr Zelensky he’s a ‘hero’ during Ukraine visit

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson praised Volodymyr Zelensky for his “invincible heroism” as he made a surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend.

The prime minister used the meeting to discuss sending more defensive aid to Ukraine, confirming the UK would dispatch 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Kyiv .

“You’re looking well, unbelievable considering what you’ve been through,” Mr Johnson said as he greeted Mr Zelensky on the streets of Ukraine’s capital.

“You are strong, you’re absolutely heroic,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: Ukraine paying the price for West's failure over Putin

Ukraine is "paying the price" for the West's failure to understand the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, the PM says. Boris Johnson told the BBC the Russian president's invasion had "already failed" because he underestimated the "strength of resistance" in Ukraine. But he blamed European countries who "went back to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.Former European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the Prime Minister’s words “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”.Apart from the bit where voting...
POLITICS
The Independent

Volodymyr Zelensky urges millions to protest as he calls for worldwide Ukraine support

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged people to show support for Ukraine by gathering to protest against Russia's invasion, making themselves "visible and heard".The president on Wednesday addressed the world in English, asking for people to demonstrate against the war exactly one month after it began. "Come from your offices, your homes, your school and universities, come in the name of peace," Mr Zelensky said."Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life... make yourself heard, say that people matter."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war latest: First top Kremlin official resigns over invasionWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
PROTESTS
The Independent

Boris Johnson says he had offered Zelensky and his family refuge in the UK

Boris Johnson has said that he had offered Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his family refuge in the United Kingdom around the time Russia invaded Ukraine. The possibility had been discussed “ages ago”, the UK prime minister said. But, he added: “Volodymyr has always been clear, his duty is to the Ukrainian people; he’s going to stay there, he’s going to look after them.” “I have to say I admire him,” Mr Johnson added.He also praised Mr Zelensky as a “heroic war leader” for the way he has “brought his people together” and “mobilised the world.”At the beginning of...
POLITICS
Telegraph

'This is murder': Volodymyr Zelensky confronts Congress with graphic video of Ukraine’s destruction

Volodymyr Zelensky confronted US lawmakers with graphic footage of Russia's bombardment of Ukraine as he urged Congress to "do more" to counter Moscow. The Ukrainian leader used his address to a joint session of Congress to request a US-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine, pausing to play the heart-wrenching footage to underscore the urgency of his appeal.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy