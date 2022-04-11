ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott: Utopia billboards appear around California ahead of Coachella festival

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irDxm_0f5Vjawu00

Travis Scott fans have spotted what appear to be billboards for the US rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed album Utopia around California.

The posters, one of which features the logo for Scott’s Cactus Jack company, are arranged so that one asks, “Looking for UTOPIA?”, while another tells drivers, “WRONG WAY” as they head in the direction away from Coachella ’s grounds in Indio.

“Travis Scott sweeping the Grammys next year with Utopia,” one fan predicted of the project.

Another commented: “The Utopia rollout has officially begun. I’m so ready.”

Other fans began to speculate about collaborations that might appear on the album, with many hoping for Frank Ocean, who previously appeared on the Astroworld track “Interstellar” with Hans Zimmer.

“Travis Scott gotta put The Weeknd in Utopia ,” another said. “He’s been featured in all three of his albums so I’d be shocked if he isn’t.”

HipHop24-7 cites an unnamed source that says the album is not scheduled for release until June.

Scott was originally scheduled to headline Coachella this year, but his appearance was cancelled in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd surge at his set.

It was reported last month that Scott would join headliner Kanye West at the event, however, the Donda artist’s set has also been cancelled, with The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia headlining in his place .

Utopia, Scott’s fourth album, will follow 2018’s Astroworld , which topped the charts in the US, and his Jackboys compilation released the following year.

