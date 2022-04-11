ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Beckham pays sweet tribute to Brooklyn after wedding: ‘We will always be by your side’

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPq6k_0f5VjY8K00

Brooklyn Beckham is married, and his father David has posted a sweet tribute to his eldest son on Instagram .

Brooklyn married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz on 9 April in a lavish ceremony at Peltz’ family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

On Monday morning, Brooklyn, 23, shared a picture of himself with his two brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, alongside their father, David, 46.

The image sees the men all in suits wearing bow ties, with Brooklyn in a white bow tie.

While Brooklyn captioned the image simply with “The boys”, David reposted the image to his own Instagram account with a sentimental caption.

“My beautiful boys,” the caption began with a row of blue heart emoji. “A very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”

He then tagged his sons as well as his wife, Victoria Beckham .

Victoria posted a picture of Brooklyn and Peltz on Monday morning, with the caption: “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family.”

Peltz commented on Victoria’s post saying “thank you” with a pink heart emoji.

Images from the wedding have been shared exclusively with Vogue , and were taken by photographer German Larkin.

Brooklyn and Peltz have been dating since 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020.

Peltz has also posted a picture of herself with her father, businessman and investor Nelson Peltz, with the caption: “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos

David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry banned from Prince William's 40th

They used to be each other’s closest allies and confidantes, united by their unique childhood and experiences. But these days, there’s more than an ocean separating Prince William and Prince Harry – in fact, the brothers are worlds apart, thanks to their bitter two-year feud. And while...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Nelson Peltz
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
David Beckham
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Davidbeckham#Vogue
Hello Magazine

Duchess Kate is a vision in breathtaking bridal dress in The Bahamas

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for her last night in The Bahamas on Friday – and we think she saved her best royal tour outfit for last. Kate looked exquisite in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt for her arrival alongside Prince William at a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Brooklyn Beckham and his bride-to-be sign the mother and father of all prenups! Star prepares to wed heiress whose parents are three times richer than Posh and Becks

Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz. The £380 million fortune of 23-year-old Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson. News of the prenup comes as preparations...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy