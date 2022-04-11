ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai: Looting and unrest in Chinese city amid strict Covid lockdown

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Footage circulating on social media shows looting and unrest in Shanghai as residents begin to buckle under strict Covid lockdown restrictions.

The Chinese city has reported a new daily record of more than 26,000 coronavirus cases as officials seek to reassure people they have enough supplies to survive.

Shanghai has been under tight lockdown rules since 28 March, leading to crowds of angry residents gathering to demand access to basic necessities.

In response to the spike in cases, the city has built more than 100 makeshift hospitals, with capacity for 160,000 patients.

The Independent

Shanghai lockdown: Video emerges of clashes between angry residents and Covid officials in China

Rare scenes of public protest were captured in locked-down Shanghai on Thursday as residents scuffled with the police over the government’s decision to convert their homes into Covid quarantine facilities.A video shared widely on Chinese messaging platform WeChat showed residents of Zhanjiang compound in the eastern Pudong district clashing with 30 hazmat suit-wearing police officers, as they pleaded with the officers to let them remain in their rented apartments.The clash broke out on Thursday after police moved in to convert nine residential buildings in the compound to temporary isolation facilities, reported the Financial Times.The livestream, watched by more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Crowds throng Seville as Easter processions return to Spain after Covid restrictions

For the first time since the Covid pandemic began, crowds thronged the streets of Seville as one of Spain’s most famous Easter processions wound its way through the city after midnight, free of social distancing curbs.Known as La Madruga (the dawn), the procession features people dressed as penitents wearing pointed black hoods and carrying a float of the Virgin of Hope of Macarena from the city’s cathedral.“We were waiting for the pandemic issues to be over to come to these types of events. Of course La Macarena is the most marvellous thing there is,” said Ignacio Suarez, 70, a truck...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Amazon to Divert Freight as Some Chinese Cities Go Under Lockdown

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc said it would counter any disruptions due to the lockdowns in Chinese cities by diverting freight to warehouses in unaffected regions, as companies rush to comply with the country's controls to curb the spread of COVID-19. The e-commerce giant said it had purchased more local inventory during the early outbreak of the Omicron variant to stay better prepared to handle potential disruptions.
ECONOMY
UPI News

COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia

April 15 (UPI) -- A new COVID-19 subvariant known as Omicron XE has emerged in Australia, officials confirmed Friday. New South Wales health authorities said that the first reported case was confirmed when a traveler returned from overseas last week. XE is a combination of previous variants, BA.1 and BA.2,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Easter: Traffic queues around Stonehenge as thousands in UK rush away for long weekend

Traffic queues formed on the A303 close to Stonehenge on Good Friday, as thousands of people looked to get away for the long Easter weekend.An estimated 4.62 million journeys are likely to be made across the UK today, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Families had been warned of delays on the road ahead of the break.Good Friday also officially marked the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 22C recorded in central London.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Puppy pulled from rubble and reunited with owner by rescue workers in UkraineLorry bursts into flames after being hit by out-of-control car on overpassPalestinians clash with Israeli police at Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem
U.K.
The Independent

Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine.But shortcomings in import regulations means that Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter the U.S. anyway, by way of the country vital to seafood supply chains across the world: China.Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch. Once there, the seafood can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China” because country of origin labelling isn’t required. The result is that nearly a...
EUROPE
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion have blocked bridges in London again.We will #RebelForLife till the Government act like its a #ClimateEmergency and end all new oil & gas.3 years ago XR made a garden on Waterloo bridge & occupied London. We will go on till we meet our demands. pic.twitter.com/gUvOmuckHO— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) April 15, 2022Demonstrators playing bongos and waving banners...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Millions of travellers face motorway jams, rail delays and airport queues over ‘busier than usual’ Easter

Britons across the country have complained of congested roads, long queues at airports and disruption to trains on Good Friday amid warnings by the AA that this Easter weekend is set to be “busier than usual”.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to P&O Dover-Calais services still being suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.The firm temporarily suspended sailings last month after sacking 800 of its crew without notice. The firm had hoped to restart crossings ahead of the Easter weekend, but yesterday announced this would not be possible...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

