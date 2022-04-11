Shanghai: Looting and unrest in Chinese city amid strict Covid lockdown

Footage circulating on social media shows looting and unrest in Shanghai as residents begin to buckle under strict Covid lockdown restrictions.

The Chinese city has reported a new daily record of more than 26,000 coronavirus cases as officials seek to reassure people they have enough supplies to survive.

Shanghai has been under tight lockdown rules since 28 March, leading to crowds of angry residents gathering to demand access to basic necessities.

In response to the spike in cases, the city has built more than 100 makeshift hospitals, with capacity for 160,000 patients.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.