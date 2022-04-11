ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How far did Jimmie Allen make it on American Idol and what's his fortune?

By Celine Byford
Cover picture for the articleAmerican Idol star Jimmie Allen returned to the familiar stage to perform ‘Down Home’ on the April 10th episode. His incredible performance left fans curious about just how far he made it as a former contestant. He also watched Mike Parker cover his song ‘Best Shot at...

