Good morning! The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the first part of the week along with gusts around 40 mph. In addition to the winds, there will be a 40% chance of rain and mountain snow showers. The best chance for rain will be for areas east today and tomorrow. Temperatures will run below average for the next few days but the dry, and warm weather returns by the end of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 DAYS AGO