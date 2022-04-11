TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-25 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. .Water continues to slowly rise on the Wild Rice River. A crest of 20.1 feet is expected. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

NORMAN COUNTY, MN ・ 21 DAYS AGO