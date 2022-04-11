ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: People with schizophrenia 3 times more likely to die from COVID-19

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A new study has found that people with schizophrenia are particularly susceptible to COVID-19. According to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people with schizophrenia are three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than others.

This is opening up new thoughts about schizophrenia and its cause. Researchers are wondering if the damage that occurs due to schizophrenia could be the immune system somehow attacking the brain. In other words, could the same immune system issues that make people more likely to die from COVID-19 actually be at play in people with schizophrenia.

This will be studied, but one thing is clear: People who have schizophrenia need access to COVID-19 vaccines.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

