Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."

ASTRONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO