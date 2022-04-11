ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Police reports

By Compiled By Ian Taylor ian.taylor@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ARREST: Gary S. Perkins, 44, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service for a non-Boone Police warrant. Perkins was issued an April 8 court date and...

