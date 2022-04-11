ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Defense in Andrew Mitchell trial continues Monday in court

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense attorneys are expected to continue their case defending the former Columbus police officer who shot and killed 23-year-old Donna Castleberry in his vehicle in 2018. Attorneys for former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell are expected...

Fox 19

Mt. Healthy homicide suspect due in court Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The suspect in a weekend homicide outside a Mt. Healthy bar is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday. Chamleon Fischer, 33, of North College Hill is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on one count each of murder and carrying concealed weapons.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Andrew Mitchell
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’

The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOWT

FBI Agent testimony continues in Fortenberry trial

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KOLN) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is accused of lying about a $30,000 illegal campaign contribution in 2016 and Friday, jurors in his trial, heard from the man who helped funnel that money. Toufic Baaklini, a U-S- citizen with foreign ties, testified that he and Fortenberry were close...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KVIA

Defense challenges witness in Lorenzen Wright murder trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A defense attorney for a man charged with fatally shooting former NBA player Lorenzen Wright attempted to poke holes in the testimony of a convicted killer who said Wright’s ex-wife gave him details about the slaying. Jimmie Martin has provided key testimony in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the death of Wright. Wright was a Memphis native who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. Prosecutors allege Turner and Martin were asked by Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, to kill him in Atlanta, then Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Soaps In Depth

Michelle Stafford Reaches Out for Help After a Senseless Tragedy

Absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of her dear friend, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) asked her fans and followers for a personal favor. Sharing the news that her friend, Max, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident, the Y&R Daytime Emmy winner implored those who follow her on social media to assist the authorities in bringing his killer to justice.
VENTURA, CA
Outdoor Life

Illinois Man Sentenced to a Year in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Illegal Sturgeon Fishing in Kentucky

A U.S. District Court in Paducah, Kentucky, handed down a hefty sentence for fishing-related crimes on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. The court sentenced Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, Illinois, to one year and one day in federal prison after Allen pled guilty to illegally catching sturgeon from the Ohio River and selling the eggs to a caviar distributor in another state. Allen’s prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervision, and he has already agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution.
PADUCAH, KY
The Independent

Woman suing sheriff’s deputy over ‘forced baptism’ is found dead

A Tennessee woman who sued a former deputy sheriff accusing him of baptisising her against her will has been found dead.Shandele Marie Riley, 42, was found dead in her home on Log Cabin Lane in Hamilton County on Wednesday night, reported News9.Authorities said that the cause of death is still not known and an autopsy will be conducted by the Hamilton County medical examiner.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that they will wait for the autopsy report to rule out any foul play in Ms Riley’s death.#BREAKING the woman suing a former Hamilton County deputy for baptizing her instead...
PUBLIC SAFETY

