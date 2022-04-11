ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden announces ban on unlicensed ghost gun kits

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSHsW_0f5VZkUE00
Tweet

President Biden on Monday announced a ban on unlicensed kits to manufacture so-called ghost guns at home as part of his efforts to crack down on the proliferation of untraceable firearms.

The new rule includes a ban on “buy build shoot” kits that people can purchase online or at a store without a background check. The kit can assemble a working firearm in as little as 30 minutes, according to senior administration officials.

The new rule clarifies that such kits qualify as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act and, as a result, commercial manufacturers of them must be licensed, include serial numbers and conduct a background check prior to a sale.

Biden touted these new actions to fight gun crime on Monday, alongside Vice President Harris and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

Gun violence survivors and families of victims joined the event in the Rose Garden.

“If you buy a couch you have to assemble, it’s still a couch. If you order a package like this one over here that includes the parts you need, the directions of assembling a functioning firearm, you bought a gun. Take a look,” Biden said, walking over to a ghost gun kit on a table.

“Anyone can order it in the mail, anyone,” he added. “Folks, a felon, a terrorist, a domestic abuser, can go from a gun kit to a gun in as little as 30 minutes.”

Biden pushed back on the idea that the rule is extreme.

“Is it extreme to protect police officers? Extreme to protect our children? Extreme to keep guns out of the hands of people who couldn’t even pass a background check? The idea that someone on a terrorist list could purchase one of these guns,” he said “It isn’t extreme, it’s just basic, common sense.”

Biden also repeated his stance against defunding the police, distancing himself from the popular progressive movement.

“I’ve said it many times. The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police and give them the tools and training, the support they need to be better partners and protectors of our communities in need,” he said.

In 2021, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations, a tenfold increase from 2016, according to officials.

The rule applies to all ghost guns, regardless of how they were made, which can include 3D printing as well as kits. The Justice Department will require federally licensed dealers to take any unserialized firearm into inventory to serialize them.

“These guns are weapons of choice for many criminals,” Biden said on Monday. “We’re going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice and when we find them, put them in jail for a long, long time.”

The rule builds on executive orders Biden issued in June aiming to reduce the proliferation of untraceable ghost guns, as well as regulating stabilizing braces on firearms and helping states enact red flag legislation.

The rule announced on Monday will also update the regulatory definitions of “frame” and “receiver” to ensure that firearms with split receivers are subject to regulations requiring serial numbers and background checks when purchased.

And it requires federally licensed firearms dealers to retain records until they shut down their business or licensed activity, responding to ATF data that over 1,300 firearms a year are untraceable because dealers destroyed records that were over 20 years old.

Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to ban the sale and possession of unserialized firearms, like ghost guns.

He also called on Congress to pass bills to require background checks for all gun sales, ensure that no terrorist can buy a weapon, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and repeal gun manufacturers’ protection from liability.

Updated at 3:17 p.m.

Comments / 756

CaliCritic
4d ago

thats it joe, go after a few guns rather than get tough on crime and criminals....radical left polocies will surely destroy America!!! biden is weak and compromised!!!

Reply(52)
178
11 Original
4d ago

Second Amendment: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed". There was never a mentioned need for a license to bear arms in the constitution. We are constantly in a state of crisis and these crices seem to grant the Presidency more power than the constitution permits.

Reply(114)
117
barneyr
4d ago

Gun nuts are those whom think that passing more gun control laws that only affect honest and legal gun owners are going to be any more effective against the criminal element than the laws already on the books that aren't enforced.

Reply(48)
43
Related
The Independent

Biden shows how easy it is to build a deadly ghost gun using an internet kit

While unveiling a series of new actions intended to rein-in the unregulated distribution of so-called “ghost guns”, US President Joe Biden provided a demonstration of just how easy it is to assemble these firearms from kits, commonly purchased online and without serial numbers to track. “A little drill, a hand drill at home, doesn't take very long,” the president said, while gesturing at the kit on display. ”Anyone can order it in the mail. Anyone.”The president’s announcement on gun safety delivers on part of the Biden administration’s long-awaited campaign promise to end what he previously described as the “public...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Voice

Gun permit ban signed

Many news items create overlapping thoughts and at the same time stimulate connected thinking. The U.S. Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights on the citizens’ rights to bear arms is a prime example. Political implications continually are connected to assertion of the Second Amendment. One question asked Tuesday...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

What are ghost guns? Biden to unveil new rules on untraceable homemade firearms

President Joe Biden, facing renewed pressure to fulfil his promises of action on gun control, is set to unveil new regulations to curb the spread of so-called “ghost guns” amid rising crime across the country. Inside sources told the Associated Press that the Justice Department is preparing to reveal its long-awaited new rules on untraceable homemade firearms as soon as Monday, 11 April.Those rules are expected to feature a change to the federal legal definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts, such as the “80 per cent complete” receivers that are often sold as the final component of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Dealers#Ghost Gun#Gun Violence
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

538K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy