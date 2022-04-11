ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Educators Respond To Claims Of Critical Race Theory In Texas Schools

By Wyatt Goolsby
 4 days ago

Texans are sounding the alarm again about a dangerous ideology being taught in public schools.

The latest instance is out of Fort Worth ISD, where a high school English class includes books that teach concepts associated with critical race theory (CRT). Education expert Dr. Carol Swain says CRT is dangerous because it presents ideas like civil rights from a heavily biased perspective.

“It always demonizes white people and these brave minorities confronting these vicious white people,” Swain said. “That’s not an accurate portrayal of history.”

North Texas superintendents deny students in their districts are learning CRT . In March, Fort Worth ISD's Kent Scribner called concerns about the ideology “a manufactured crisis”. Swain disagrees, saying CRT is often associated with terms like “equity”, “implicit bias”, and “restorative justice”.

In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed a bill prohibiting schools from teaching those ideas. However, parents and students are often finding examples in books, videos, and lesson plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZavwH_0f5VZgxK00

