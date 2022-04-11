ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Drought Is Threatening Texas Ranching and Farming

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

The threat of extreme drought is at a level Texas hasn’t seen in more than a decade.

“The fraction of the state that is in severe drought is already over 70% and right now we have almost 10% of the state listed in exceptional drought, mainly in Western and Central Texas, but there is some severe drought in Eastern Texas as well,” Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen Gammon tells KTRH News.

In 2011 the state’s ranchers and farmers saw more than $7 billion in crop and livestock losses. The state has had seven consecutive months of below normal rainfall.

“We had fairly wet conditions during spring and early summer last year and then it turned dry beginning in September. That contributes to the wildfire risk we have now because we had lots of grasses grow and then they dried out,” says Nielsen Gammon.

According to the US Drought Monitor , 85% of Texas is in drought conditions with 31% of the state in extreme or exceptional drought.

photo: Getty Images

