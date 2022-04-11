ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Top Trends in Business Hiring

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

Everything you knew about business five years ago may be irrelevant. A tectonic shift in how people approach their work and how employers staff their needs is underway in the era of the Great Resignation.

No less than Harvard Business Review confirms that 41% of global employees are resigning. 36% of those leaving don’t have another gig lined up yet.

A promise of job security, a potential for growth and a good income could invite top applicants in the past. Today employees want to feel invested in the work they do and want to work for a company invested in those same values.

Getting top prospects is a feeding frenzy. “All of my clients to a T are enhancing their talent strategies so they can better attract, hire, and engage A players, people that want to work hard and be part of their organization," says world class Scaling Up business coach Mark Fenner.

Forced working from home during pandemic closings introduced the workforce to the possibilities of work flexibility, and most people have no desire to go back to the way things used to be. The freedom to side hustle has made M-F 9-5 feel unsatisfactorily restrictive.

Zoomers are racing to find a place in the workforce under Millennial managers as boomers struggle with technical skills that weren’t taught when they went to college. “The ability to analyze data, the ability use technology is a barrier to the more seasoned, the more mature workers in the workforce,” says Fenner. Zoomers and millennials will find amusing that boomers looking for careers in business took two years of typing classes when they were in high school. Fenner recommends those over 40 stay current in technical skills with online course offerings.

The upheaval at the scale we are experiencing doesn’t have a lot of background to learn from, save perhaps unionization in the 40’s and 50’s, and there’s no telling where normalcy will end up. The only guarantee of a paradigm shift is that it will look different.

photo: Getty Images

