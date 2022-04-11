ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas is one of five states with the highest rates of road rage shootings

By Cliff Saunders
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRvnc_0f5VZdJ900

The U.S. set a record for road rage shootings in 2021. This year is off to another violent start .

We've already had more than 114 road rage shootings across the country. Texas is among the states with the highest rates of road rage shootings, which have become routine here in Houston.

"Houston has has experienced a severe uptick," said former HPD Captain and current Sam Houston State professor Greg Fremin. "I've never seen anything like it. It used to be a ririty. Now we see it happening not just once, but twice in a week."

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo continue to blame COVID for the crime wave. Fremin says that's not the case.

"We have a lot of violent offenders that are out on the street, that are being returned back to the street because of these radical bail policies. It's led to an uptick in violent offenders," Fremin explained.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Road Rage Leads To Fort Worth Double Shooting, Leaving 1 Dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said. Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Neither victim has been identified. Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Launch Homicide Investigation Over Suspected Road-Rage Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that injured a tow truck driver on U.S. Route 50 on Saturday, according to authorities. The shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the tow truck driver and another driver around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. The tow truck driver and the other driver were arguing when that person fired a round into the tow truck, according to authorities. An ambulance took the tow truck driver to a local hospital. Police do not believe that the tow truck driver and gunman knew each other prior to engaging in a verbal dispute. U.S. Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting, police said. Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remains under investigation.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

State Police Looking For Gunman In Road Rage Shooting On Route 1 In Peabody

PEABODY (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for help tracking down the man who shot at a woman in a road rage incident on Route 1 in Peabody late Wednesday night. A 26-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes on Route 1 north around 9:30 p.m. when she said a gray Toyota SUV with a Florida license plate started tailgating her. The driver eventually pulled up next to the passenger side of her car near a Holiday Inn. She told police he then shot at her. The woman, who was the only person in the car, was not hit. State Troopers later found ballistics evidence inside the Mercedes. “We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter, whom evidence suggests was a black male, approximately in his mid-20s, with a short “buzz cut” hair style and who was wearing a black shirt,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Thursday. “He had a female passenger with him in the Toyota. She is believed to be white, approximately in her mid-20s, with blonde hair.” Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper James Maloney at 978-538-6161.
PEABODY, MA
ABC4

Man arrested for road rage shooting on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was arrested on Sunday after shooting at another driver during a road rage incident. Utah Highway Patrol has identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dakota Jace Anderson. UHP says the shooting happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 in Weber County around 5 p.m. The victim says they were […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS New York

New video: Search on for gunman behind deadly road rage shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the person and vehicle police are looking for in a fatal road rage incident in Brooklyn. Police said the victim got into some kind of collision and dispute with another driver. He tried to run, but was gunned down. The new video shows two cars pull up to a traffic light around 4:30 a.m. March 13 after getting into a minor fender bender a block away near Tapscott and Blake avenues in Brownsville. Both drivers can be seen getting out of their cars. Police said the suspect flashed a gun and chased 30-year-old Jose Flores out of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Baltimore

Tow Truck Driver Killed In Maryland Road Rage Shooting, Police Say

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver died after he was shot Saturday in a road rage incident on Route 50 in College Park, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the shooting on Route 50 eastbound at Veterans Parkway. Investigators believe the truck driver was involved in a verbal argument with another driver while both were driving on Route 50. Investigators believe during the argument, the driver of the second car pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck, striking the truck driver. The gunman continued east, police said. The driver of the tow truck was driven to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. Investigators believe Hicks and the gunman did not know each other. The suspect, who remains unknown, was believed to have been driving a dark sedan. No other injuries were reported. Route 50 was closed for several hours after the shooting. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.  
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Lina Hidalgo
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Crime#Sam Houston State#Hpd#Covid
Great Bend Post

Two jailed after SW Kansas road rage stabbing, shooting

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an weekend altercation and shooting in Garden City. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a drive-by shooting in the area of 3rd Street and Labrador in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that 24-year-old...
GARDEN CITY, KS
WNCT

States with the highest marriage rates, how they’ve changed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. To illustrate where marriage rates are highest and how they’ve changed around the U.S., Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data over time at the national and state level. Forthcoming data visualizations are accompanied by key findings in the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy