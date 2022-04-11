Texas is one of five states with the highest rates of road rage shootings

The U.S. set a record for road rage shootings in 2021. This year is off to another violent start .

We've already had more than 114 road rage shootings across the country. Texas is among the states with the highest rates of road rage shootings, which have become routine here in Houston.

"Houston has has experienced a severe uptick," said former HPD Captain and current Sam Houston State professor Greg Fremin. "I've never seen anything like it. It used to be a ririty. Now we see it happening not just once, but twice in a week."

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo continue to blame COVID for the crime wave. Fremin says that's not the case.

"We have a lot of violent offenders that are out on the street, that are being returned back to the street because of these radical bail policies. It's led to an uptick in violent offenders," Fremin explained.