The Milwaukee Bucks will begin their highly-anticipated title defense this Sunday when they host a familiar foe in the Chicago Bulls. Although the Bucks swept the Bulls in their four-game regular season series, the postseason is a different setting, and both teams will have a chance to wipe the slate clean. This matchup will be a battle between two Central Division rivals, and although Milwaukee’s success will primarily hinge on the contributions from their stars, there are a handful of wild cards throughout the roster that could potentially be difference-makers in round one. With all that being said, let us look closer at three Bucks that could potentially be wild cards against the Bulls.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO