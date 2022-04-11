ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. News: Rappahannock Tribe land returned, browse and drink extension

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe option to browse and drink in Virginia will continue for at...

www.wvtf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
Deming Headlight

Public meeting will seek comment on Fort Sill Apache Tribe land exchange

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico State Land Office (“SLO”) gives notice in accordance with NMSA 1978, Section 19-7-9.1 that it will hold a public meeting on March 23, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Andres Z. Silva Conference Center, 119 East Pine Street, Deming, NM. The meeting will be in a hybrid in-person/virtual format. Those wishing to participate virtually may do so by visiting zoom.us/join or dialing in by phone at 1-346-248-7799 and entering the Meeting ID: 88323478719. Any change to the time will be posted with the Zoom link and a final agenda on the SLO webpage (http://www.nmstatelands.org) at least 72 hours prior to the date and time specified above.
DEMING, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Dangerous Volcanoes in the United States

Volcanic eruptions don’t occur only in faraway lands. The U.S. is dotted with active volcanoes poised to erupt at any minute. The U.S. Geological Survey points out there are 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, of which 500 have a recorded history of erupting, sending off rivers of lava and plumes of noxious gas. (These are […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy