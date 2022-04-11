Va. News: Rappahannock Tribe land returned, browse and drink extension

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico State Land Office (“SLO”) gives notice in accordance with NMSA 1978, Section 19-7-9.1 that it will hold a public meeting on March 23, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Andres Z. Silva Conference Center, 119 East Pine Street, Deming, NM. The meeting will be in a hybrid in-person/virtual format. Those wishing to participate virtually may do so by visiting zoom.us/join or dialing in by phone at 1-346-248-7799 and entering the Meeting ID: 88323478719. Any change to the time will be posted with the Zoom link and a final agenda on the SLO webpage (http://www.nmstatelands.org) at least 72 hours prior to the date and time specified above.

