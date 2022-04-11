ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Roses to...

Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland’s Open Door, which collected winter clothing for God’s Country Cooperative Parish in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. St. John’s Lutheran Church, which collected items for Ukrainian refugees, especially women and children. Coleman Elementary School students, who collected...

www.ourmidland.com

KFDM-TV

Gardening with Greg: Roses - 3.23.22

This week Greg shares information about roses. Do you have a gardening question for Greg? You can email your question to: Greg@kfdm.com. This segment is sponsored by Southern Nurseries. Call them at: (409) 386-0204 or visit them at: 1370 Highway 96 South - Silsbee, TX.
SILSBEE, TX
Midland Daily News

Historic Manistee church sanctuary restored

MANISTEE — The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Manistee was designed by Chicago architect and “Father of the Skyscraper” William Le Baron Jenney. It has provided decades of service to the community. It was built in 1892 by a congregation that included "most of the...
MANISTEE, MI
KTEN.com

Caring for Roses with a Climbing Rose Trellis

Originally Posted On: https://www.hpotter.com/blog/caring-for-roses-with-a-climbing-rose-trellis/. Roses are beautiful, truly wonderful plants that reward countless gardeners with hours upon hours of rewarding recreation and beautiful blooms every year. Their pleasant green foliage, often fringed with burgundy, is beautiful enough, but their blooms are exquisite. In addition, there are cultivars of roses that are available in so many different colors, ranging from the classic red and white to yellow and purple and everything in between.
GARDENING
Midland Daily News

Two popup pantries scheduled for week of April 11

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is helping to bring two popup food pantries to the Upper Thumb during the week of April 11. The first free food distribution will take place Tuesday, April 12, at the Ubly Fox Hunters Club, 2351 Ubly Road, in Bad Axe. The food giveaway starts at 10 a.m.
BAD AXE, MI
Midland Daily News

Photos: Fathers, daughters take the dance floor at MCC

MANISTEE — Fathers and daughters took the dance floor Saturday for Manistee Catholic Central School's Daddy Daughter Dance. There were at least 50 girls from kindergarten to eighth grade and their fathers in attendance, and included fathers and their daughters from Trinity Lutheran School.
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

Reader offers Easter blessings

We don’t know where or what trials are coming your way, but we at Midland First United Methodist Church are praying for you. Every day at noon we have been praying the Lord’s Prayer. In our own homes or place of work, in our travels to doctors’ offices and to help our neighbors and friends, we have been praying, “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the kingdom, and the power and the glory forever. Amen.”
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Young authors have a chance to shine in Port Austin writing contest

Writing is an art form, a means to express the innermost thoughts or live vicariously through the exploits of a story’s characters. Established writers frequently enjoy seeing others try their hand at creating a tale that draws a reader’s interest, especially if they’re young and enthusiastic. Such...
PORT AUSTIN, MI
Midland Daily News

Manistee museum exhibit to display never-before-seen scrapbooks

MANISTEE -- Beginning April 19, the Manistee County Historical Museum will be presenting a special exhibit titled, “Fragments of Yesterday.”. The exhibit incorporates 25 scrapbooks from the museum’s collection and will be on display for visitors to view. Those attending will be asked to wear archival gloves to handle the scrapbooks. Gloves will be provided to each visitor.
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

SARAH HOWARD: Maple Grove Twp. meal site opening soon

Hello Manistee County! I am so glad the weekend is here. We all had a very busy week and I am glad that I have a quiet weekend to recoup. Things seem to be going really well at the senior center and people seem to be getting back in the swing of things. I am so happy for that, it really does pick up your spirits when we see everyone in and out of this place.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Reader: Abortion is front and center again

Abortion is front and center again. For millennia, a person did not exist until they were born. Children were manna from heaven. They could be put to work by the time they were six or seven helping the family’s cottage industry or farmers manual labor. Of course, many did not survive to attain the age of six. That did not occur until the early 1900s.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Out to Lunch with Tori: Maru Sushi & Grill

It’s interesting to think how much I’ve grown as far as my taste in foods. I made one of the biggest leaps about a decade ago while staying with relatives for a handful of summers in the Washington D.C. area. One night I sampled a bit of gazpacho during a pre-theater meal at the Kennedy Center. Another time I tried collard greens by the seashore. Both endeavors turned out to be dead ends, as I was not a fan of cold soup or limp vegetables.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Easter egg hunts continue this weekend in Mecosta, Osceola counties

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Easter egg hunts continue this weekend with several scheduled throughout Mecosta and Osceola counties. All events are free and designed for children, except where noted. The Big Rapids Elks will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds. Last year, hundreds of...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

