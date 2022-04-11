Roses to...

We don’t know where or what trials are coming your way, but we at Midland First United Methodist Church are praying for you. Every day at noon we have been praying the Lord’s Prayer. In our own homes or place of work, in our travels to doctors’ offices and to help our neighbors and friends, we have been praying, “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the kingdom, and the power and the glory forever. Amen.”

