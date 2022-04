About 150 million Americans start their day off with a cup or two of coffee, and research from the American College of Cardiology now shows that two to three cups of Joe a day gives you a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, heart failure, heart rhythm problems as well as may help you live longer. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY with more on the benefits of drinking coffee for you heart health.March 24, 2022.

DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO