Some interesting new Alder Lake CPUs for laptops have been spotted in the Geekbench online results browser by Twitter based data miner Benchleaks. An octet of results highlighted today by the source appears to be from a revamped line of Lenovo laptops. If these results are genuine, then we have some important data on a new Alder Lake HX series joining the ranks of the Alder Lake H laptop parts we already know about and that are currently available for performance laptop designs. Enthusiasts will be particularly interested in the purported new Intel Core i9-12950HX with 16C/24T and a base/boost speed of 2.5/4.9 GHz. As ever take the news with a pinch of salt.

COMPUTERS ・ 24 DAYS AGO