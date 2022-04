What a long, strange trip it’s been. The Aspen-area community — like most other state, national and global locales — recently marked two years of dealing and coping with the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. From its local onset in mid-March 2020, when ski areas were forced to shut down and the busy spring tourism season was brought to a sudden halt, to today, with indoor mask rules recently lifted, caseloads at a low point and most residents and visitors vaccinated and generally prepared for whatever may come next, it’s been one hell of a journey for just about everybody.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO