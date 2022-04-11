ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Pandemic brought about new and different ways for students to learn

By Bill Rettew
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s on a screen or in person, the way college students and instructors now interact due to the pandemic really hasn’t changed much. It’s all about getting that personal touch and connection, which can happen in both remote classes and in-person classes. Assistant Professor of...

PIX11

How social emotional learning has helped NYC students amid pandemic

NEW YORK — In a time where we know the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s mental health, Urban Assembly schools across New York City are responding to the trauma. Students at the Urban Assembly School of Global Commerce in Harlem say social emotional learning has taken away the stigma around mental health issues. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Study: Remote Learning During Height Of Pandemic Still Impacting Students

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The impact of remote learning when schools shut down during the pandemic is still having a serious impact on students. That’s according to a new study by Renaissance Learning, an educational software company. It found students this school year are performing at lower levels than they did last year. In math, for example, the study showed a majority of states across the U.S. saw a decrease in students hitting the state-set landmark for math. The company, in its research, said this suggests the pandemic continues to have a compounding effect on student achievement. The study pointed out especially low educational growth for students in first grade right now, highlighting the fact that these students started kindergarten in Fall 2020 when many schools were closed. So what can be done? The company suggests closely monitoring those young students and their learning since the effects of the pandemic are still far from over.
EDUCATION
MyTexasDaily

5 Ways to Get Kids Excited About STEM Learning

(StatePoint) The events of the past couple of years have shown how important scientists are to making the world a better and safer place. According to an independent research study, 91% of people believe that scientists are critical for our future well-being, and 89% say that science brings hope for the future. Here are five ways to get kids, the next generation of scientists, excited about STEM.
RELATIONSHIPS
KAAL-TV

St. Charles students learn about possible careers

(ABC 6 NEWS) - On Friday, kids from elementary to high school were checking out all kinds of careers to see what they'd like to do once they graduate. Students had the chance to hear from people who work in law enforcement, healthcare, banking, and even news reporting. "We just...
SAINT CHARLES, MN
