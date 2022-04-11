ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Video: Bright, mild start to the week

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unsettled weekend, a bright and milder Monday kicks off the week ahead of more changes for the rest of the week ahead. A sunny and milder day is on...

www.wmur.com

WISH-TV

A nice start to an active week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a cool but clear start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. This will be the best day we see all week with highs in the lower 70s and a mainly sunny sky. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Boston

A bright and windy start gives way to more rain Thursday

So far, March has seen warmer temps than usual — and less rain. In typical “in like a lion” fashion, March has ricocheted between sunshine, rain, wind, and fog. But after Saturday’s round of showers and thunderstorms, the week will take on more of a steady spring outlook in the Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A mild and dry day followed by a busy week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! We are in for a really nice day with temps reaching near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies. As you walk out the door, it feels a bit chilly, starting off in the low 40s before making that climb. More clouds will increase into the day ahead of our next system. This is likely to bring very gusty winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain between 1″-3″ to Kentucky on Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours. Temps still stay well above average in the mid-60s till Thursday. By Thursday, the system should exit the region, but leave a little moisture in our atmosphere after for a couple of days. Not enough to cause widespread downpours, likely just a stary shower from time to time, most of us stay dry. From Friday to the weekend temps really fall. I’m talking highs in the mid to upper 40s. Hopefully, we clear out by then, but it will be chilly.
LEXINGTON, KY
KELOLAND TV

Mild Weekend, Rain and Snow Chances Ahead Next Week

Rain and some snow is tracking to our south this morning. Winter weather advisories have been posted along the path of that wet snow, but we don’t expect any of this to reach KELOLAND today. We hit the 50s for highs yesterday and we’ll see similar numbers today. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WKTV

Chilly start, windy and mild day ahead Monday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 47. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 42. After an active weekend for weather with highs in the 70s on Saturday, thunderstorms in the evening, and then a rain and snow mixture which fell over the region on Sunday, things are looking quiet for at least the next few days. A chilly start to this morning as temperatures are near freezing. Highs for the day reach 47 in the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. This evening remains mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Mild two days before next storm

The warmer than normal pattern continues into the end of the week, with the warmest temps on Friday. Big changes follow for the weekend as the next system moves in. Fair skies with some fog late tonight. Lows: 29-36. There will be some sun and increasing clouds on St. Patrick's...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Workweek kicks off sunny and mild on Long Island; tracking late week rain

News 12 meteorologist Addison Green says the workweek will kick off with sunshine and breezy conditions. Monday and Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. The next chance for rain arrives Wednesday afternoon. Heavier showers are expected Thursday. FORECAST:. OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies with breezy winds and a...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: bright, quiet days continue late week, into weekend

THURSDAY: As high pressure sneaks in from the west, our pattern will remain quiet through much of the day. Expect high clouds to mix with sunshine through the day with highs the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak boundary may kick up a few more clouds and a few showers overnight, but most will remain dry. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
