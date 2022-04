Newlywed Nicola Peltz has treated fans to a rare photo of her maid of honour Naunni, with whom she shares a very special bond. The Bates Motel actress, who tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham in a $3 million extravaganza at her family's Palm Beach, Florida estate last weekend, uploaded a sweet photo of her grandmother Naunni for the first time since the wedding. Nicola's grandma, who also goes by the name Bunny, is seen beaming with joy after taking on the very special role as she poses with Nicola's older brother Brad.

