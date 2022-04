The next generation S650 Mustang currently remains shrouded in a veil of mystery, as enthusiasts the world over wait to see what The Blue Oval has in store for the pony car. As Ford Authority previously explained, a number of possibilities remain viable for the upcoming model, including the introduction of hybrid powertrains and the simple fact that its production run could start with the 2024 model year, one year up from earlier estimates. But there is some concrete news about the future Ford Mustang that we can share – that the muscle car is set to notably deviate from the current version in one key area: the steering wheel.

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO