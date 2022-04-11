Forecast: Sunny, dry and warm Monday

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week quietly as high pressure quickly shifts eastward. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture begins to lift into central and southwest Mississippi, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Expect highs in the 70s with southerly breezes kicking in through the day. A few showers and storms could make their way across the Mississippi River overnight, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the 60s.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO