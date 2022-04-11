ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Sunny, dry and warm Monday

By Greg Dee
ABC Action News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cool start in the 50s and 40s...

www.abcactionnews.com



WKRG

Sunny and warm today, storms return Tuesday

RIGHT NOW: We start out clear and cool this morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s and clear skies. Winds right now are mostly calm, but this will change throughout the day to between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs today...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV

Sunny and warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of spring. TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Monday; storm threat emerges Tuesday

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week quietly as high pressure quickly shifts eastward. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture begins to lift into central and southwest Mississippi, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Expect highs in the 70s with southerly breezes kicking in through the day. A few showers and storms could make their way across the Mississippi River overnight, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSLA

Sunny and dry days ahead

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! Rain and storms are gone and better weather days are ahead!. Clouds will hang in for much of the ArkLaTex tonight, but look for some clearing south of I-20. A quiet and calm evening waits with overnight temperatures dropping pretty chilly in the low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Showers Tonight, Sunny & Warm Tomorrow

Tonight, showers through midnight. Gradual clearing late. Mid to upper 40s. Friday, sunny and warm. At the immediate coast in Rhode Island, around 60°, but a short drive North gets ya a temp around 70°. Locations close to the coast in the Bay will be near 70° except for Newport, Jamestown area. Still nice for all and with plenty of sunshine, looking good to close out the week. Friday night, cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.
Times of San Diego

Warm, Dry Weather Forecast for San Diego Area Over Coming Week

San Diego can expect warm, dry weather over the coming week after a cool weekend and a storm that dropped up to half an inch of rain. “An upper level ridge will slowly build in over the U.S. West Coast, ushering in much warmer temperatures as well as extended offshore flow for the week ahead,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Cool weekend temperatures

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, lows will fall into the low to mid 40s inland, well below the average in the low to mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT

