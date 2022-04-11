Forecast: Sunny, dry and warm Monday

Sunday marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, and it will certainly feel like it in the Chicago area, as temperatures will rise into the 60s under sunny skies. Things will start out on the cool side Sunday, with temperatures around the freezing mark, but those readings...
RIGHT NOW: We start out clear and cool this morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s and clear skies. Winds right now are mostly calm, but this will change throughout the day to between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs today...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of spring. TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week quietly as high pressure quickly shifts eastward. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture begins to lift into central and southwest Mississippi, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Expect highs in the 70s with southerly breezes kicking in through the day. A few showers and storms could make their way across the Mississippi River overnight, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the 60s.
(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! Rain and storms are gone and better weather days are ahead!. Clouds will hang in for much of the ArkLaTex tonight, but look for some clearing south of I-20. A quiet and calm evening waits with overnight temperatures dropping pretty chilly in the low 40s.
(DENVER, Colo.) Friday's weather forecast predicts another dry, mild and sunny day in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the skies to start partly sunny and gradually become sunny. The high temperature in Denver will reach near 68.
Tonight, showers through midnight. Gradual clearing late. Mid to upper 40s. Friday, sunny and warm. At the immediate coast in Rhode Island, around 60°, but a short drive North gets ya a temp around 70°. Locations close to the coast in the Bay will be near 70° except for Newport, Jamestown area. Still nice for all and with plenty of sunshine, looking good to close out the week. Friday night, cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.
San Diego can expect warm, dry weather over the coming week after a cool weekend and a storm that dropped up to half an inch of rain. “An upper level ridge will slowly build in over the U.S. West Coast, ushering in much warmer temperatures as well as extended offshore flow for the week ahead,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego.
