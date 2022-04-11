Miller Finds Fast Groove In Potomac Late Models

Budds Creek, MD (4/8/22)- Berryville Virginia’s Jason Miller drove to a hard-fought win in last Friday night’s 35-lap late model feature at Potomac speedway. Dating back to last season, Miller has won two of the last three late-model mains at the track with his Rocket no.94, and this one would earn him a cool $3000 payday.

Making his first-ever Potomac start in the Cameron/Mann owned no.72, Tyler Emory burst into the lead on the first lap and set sail. Emory would pace the field as third starting Jason Miller was cutting into Emory’s lead, eventually taking the race lead on the 14th lap. Miller and Emory would then wage hand-to-hand combat over the next 21-laps with Miller taking the win by two car lengths at the checkered flag.

“Man we had a good car tonight.” A jubilant Miller stated in Victory Lane. “We made the decision to come here at 10 o’clock this morning even with the chance of rain and our gamble paid off.” One lap longer and the race may have had a different outcome. “After we went over the scales and got the car back to our hauler the right rear tire went flat. I guess luck was on our side tonight.” Emory would hold tough for a second, North Carolina’s Daulton Wilson took third with Dale Hollidge and Brent Bordeaux rounding out the top five.

Stevie Gingery fulfilled a lifelong dream with his first career win in the 15-lap Street Stock feature. Gingery grabbed The lead on the first lap from his second starting spot and would then have to fend off the relentless pressure from the opening day winner and defending track champion PJ Hatcher to preserve the win. “I just want to thank everybody over the years that helped get me here.” “The countless hours in the shop, all the time and money we spent, and to be here now is an indescribable feeling.” Hatcher settled for second, Tommy Wagner was third with James Rainey and John Cobb completing the top five.

In other action, Mason Hanson kept his streak intact as he romped to his second consecutive 15-lap hobby stock score, Kristy Whitehouse drove the race of her career as she would score her first-ever Potomac feature win in the 15-lap U Car main with former track champion Gregg Mattingly collecting his second win in a row and 19th of his career in the 15-lap strictly stock contest.

Late Model feature finish

Jason Miller, Tyler Emory, Daulton Wilson, Dale Hollidge, Brent Bordeaux, Sam Archer, Kenny Moreland, Kyle Hardy, Derick Quade

Late Models-Jason Miller Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Street Stock feature finish

Stevie Gingery, PJ Hatcher, Tommy Wagner III, James Rainey, John Cobb, Ben Pirner, Gerald Shannon, Delmar “Cooter” Grady, Walt Homberg

Pure Stocks-Stevie Gingery Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mason Hanson, Mikey Latham, Eric Hanson, Greg Morgan, Owen Lacey, Justin Hatcher, Deuce Wright, Blake Decker, Corey Bradley, Austin Lathroum, Hilton Pickeral, Billy Crouse, Dominic King, Stephen Suite, Jason Penn, John Bordeaux, Mike Watson, Dave Adams, Wyatt Hanson, Carrie Gordon, Bryan Allen, Watson Gordon

Hobby Stocks-Mason Hanson Credit: Casey Sisk

U Car feature finish

Kristy Whitehouse, Mackenzie Smith, Dylan Penn, Faith Lacey, Trevor Hammett, Mason Foster, Kelly Crouse, Emily Quade, Danny Cronin, Earl Whitehouse, Travis Dye, Leah Bradshaw, Shelby Beale, Joey Suite, Brooke Bowles, Austin Crouse

U Cars-Kristy Whitehouse Credit: Casey Sisk

DNS- Kaitlyn Inscoe

Strictly Stock feature finish

Gregg Mattingly, Nabil Guffey, Richie Gibson, John Hardesty, Jayden Hatcher, Eric Huntington, James Stone Jr, Brian Copsey, Johnny Hardesty, Ashley Stansell, Eric Ridge, Daniel Knodle, Sarah Culver, Brian Johnson

Strictly Stocks-Greg Mattingly Credit: Casey Sisk

