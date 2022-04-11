ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DEA sounds alarm: At least 7 mass incidents of fentanyl overdoses nationwide since January

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnJpq_0f5VNh7r00

( The Center Square ) – U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram is sounding the alarm about a rise in fentanyl-related mass overdose deaths.

In a memo issued to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, she states, “The DEA is seeing a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events involving three or more overdoses occurring close in time at the same location. In just the past two months, there have been at least 7 confirmed mass overdose events across the United States resulting in 58 overdoses and 29 overdose deaths. Many of the victims of these mass overdose events thought they were ingesting cocaine and had no idea that they were in fact ingesting fentanyl.”

Fentanyl has become the drug of choice of Mexican cartels that control both sides of the U.S. southern border. The cartels are flooding the country with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine, in part, through illegal immigration, border security officials say. The precursors are shipped from China to Mexican ports, where cartel employees make fake opioid pills or lace other narcotics with the deadly drug. It’s less expensive to produce and easier to transport, doesn’t require farms or large facilities, and can be compounded in people’s homes and garages, then brought north by cartel operatives or illegal immigrants in backpacks.

Fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl are made to look like authentic prescription pills manufactured by pharmaceutical companies and only legally available with a prescription from a doctor. OxyContin, Percocet, and Vicodin, prescribed to manage pain, often are misused and can be highly addictive. The overdose deaths are occurring because drug dealers are marketing and selling products like cocaine that’s laced with fentanyl or fake prescription pills made of fillers and fentanyl, resulting in unaware buyers ingesting them, overdosing, and/or dying.

Last October, outgoing DEA El Paso, Texas, Division Chief Kyle W. Williamson said the cartel-driven opioid crisis in the U.S. was the worst it’s ever been since he began working for the agency in 1991. His message came after the DEA issued its first urgent public safety alert in six years, warning about the alarming increase of available fake prescription pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Williamson told the El Paso Times the drug crisis in the U.S. is “the worst it’s ever been. There’s no good news here. And the amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl coming in right now is unprecedented.”

Milgram’s warning lists examples of mass incidents of fentanyl-related deaths that recently occurred in Florida, Texas, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, and Washington, D.C.

In March, six individuals overdosed in Wilton Manors, Florida, after being exposed to what they thought was cocaine, but the substance they ingested contained fentanyl. In Texas, 21 individuals at a homeless shelter in downtown Austin overdosed after they ingested crack-cocaine and methamphetamine laced with fentanyl. Three died.

Also in March, three people died in Cortez, Colorado, after they ingested what they thought were 30 mg oxycodone pills but were actually fake prescription pills containing fentanyl.

In February, in Omaha, Nebraska, four people overdosed, two of whom died, after ingesting a substance that they thought was cocaine but contained fentanyl. In St. Louis, eight people overdosed, seven of whom died, after ingesting crack cocaine laced with fentanyl.

In January, in the same city block in Washington, D.C., 10 people overdosed, nine of whom died, after ingesting crack cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is highly addictive, found in all 50 states, and drug traffickers are increasingly mixing it with other types of drugs – in powder and pill form – in an effort to drive up addiction and attract repeat buyers,” Milgram said. “This is creating a frightening nationwide trend where many overdose victims are dying after unknowingly ingesting fentanyl.”

“Fentanyl is driving the nationwide overdose epidemic,” she added, pointing to Centers for Disease Control provisional data. The data indicate that an estimated 105,752 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in October 2021. Over 66% of the deaths were related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

“Last year, the United States suffered more fentanyl-related deaths than gun-related and auto-related deaths combined,” she said.

The nonprofit group Families Against Fentanyl notes that fentanyl was the top killer in adults between the ages of 18 and 45 in 2020. More adults in this age group died from fentanyl than from suicide, vehicle accidents, gun violence, and the coronavirus.

The DEA is focused on tracing such overdose events to the drug organizations responsible for increasing the domestic supply. It’s also asking law enforcement agencies to contact their local DEA agencies to receive guidance, and support and to help track such incidents.

The post DEA sounds alarm: At least 7 mass incidents of fentanyl overdoses nationwide since January appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 1

Related
The Oregonian

Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know

Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wisconsin dentist could get decades in prison for breaking his patients' teeth by drilling holes in them so that he could charge for fixing the damage – and pocket MILLIONS from the procedures

A Wisconsin dentist could face decades in prison after he intentionally broke and drilled holes in patients' teeth so he could charge them for repairs, allowing him to take home millions from procedures. Scott Charmoli, 61, of Grafton, has been convicted of five counts of health care fraud and two...
POLITICS
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Suicide#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Overdose Deaths#Mexican
Outsider.com

Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy