ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Seahawks Sweep Bison to Win Fifth Straight

By Tommy Rinder, St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D66sM_0f5VNdax00

Washington, D.C.– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (10-8) traveled to Gallaudet University this afternoon (Apr. 9) for a United East Conference doubleheader. The Seahawks were able to get the better of the Bison in both games, going 2-0 on the day. The Seahawks took the first one 15-7 (seven innings) and the second one 15-7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BudjI_0f5VNdax00

How It Happened (Game One)

  • A seven-run second inning put the Seahawks in the driver’s seat early on in the contest. Derrick Brooks and George Berbakos each brought home a runner off of RBI singles. Nate Brown and Cole Tarleton were both able to produce doubles that brought home three runners combined in what was a huge offensive inning to start the contest. On top of the stellar hitting performance to start the game, St. Mary’s was also able to capitalize on multiple Bison errors throughout the beginning of the game to take a 9-1 advantage into the fourth inning.
  • The Seahawks were able to extend their lead in the fourth inning even further after scoring two runs off of a wild pitch and a walk. Later in the fourth inning, Dan Weeden drove in two more runs off of an RBI double. St. Mary’s was able to score two more runs after the fourth inning to finish the game on top 15-7.
Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

  • Dan Weeden led the way on offense with three RBIs. Nate Brown, Ian Adams, and Ian Walters all finished with two hits apiece as well.
  • Jake Wills earned the win on the mound, going five innings and striking out five. Jace Jett and Nick Testoni both made appearances in relief. Both went for a single inning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLQPc_0f5VNdax00

How It Happened (Game Two)

  • Game two did not start out as fast as game one did for the Seahawks, as they only mustered up two runs through three innings. Ian Adams was able to get things going in the top of the first with an RBI single. After a scoreless second inning, Dan Weeden was able to reach base on an error that allowed Ian Adams to score. The Seahawks led 2-1 after three innings.
  • St. Mary’s began to get things rolling in the middle innings with a three-run fifth inning and a two-run sixth inning. The Seahawks capitalized on a pair of Bison mistakes in the fifth inning coupled with an error to put three runs on the board. In the sixth inning, the Seahawks put two more runs on the board resulting from fielding mistakes from the Bison. The Seahawks led 7-3 after six innings.
  • The Seahawks produced their biggest offensive output in the seventh inning, exploding for six runs. This offensive momentum was headlined by Cole Tarleton and Ian Adams , who both brought home two runners off of RBI singles to cushion the lead even further. St. Mary’s was able to bring home two more insurance runs in the ninth inning and ultimately came out on top 15-7.

Inside the Box Score

  • Ian Adams finished with three RBIs and three hits..
  • Cole Tarleton concluded an impressive day with three hits and four RBIs.
  • Tommy Brill earned his first win of the year, going six innings and facing 27 batters. David Baggott and Nolan Sawatsky both came in on relief for the Seahawks. Sawatsky struck out two batters.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Apr. 15 vs. Lancaster Bible | 4 PM

The post Seahawks Sweep Bison to Win Fifth Straight appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hawks Split with Chesapeake Skipjacks

The College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball team split their doubleheader against the Chesapeake College Skipjacks on April 10, losing Game 1 5-3 and winning Game 2 9-2. Game 1 Hunter Rose delivered all three RBIs for the Hawks in Game 1. He scored Eli Wilhelm from third base with a groundout to first in […] The post Hawks Split with Chesapeake Skipjacks appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Tennis Wins a Thriller Against Penn State Harrisburg

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr. 12).in United East Conference action to improve to 9-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 5-4.  Doubles Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua fell 9-7 after a tiebreaker to open things […] The post Seahawks Men’s Tennis Wins a Thriller Against Penn State Harrisburg appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Tennis Blows Past Penn Sate Harrisburg

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr 12) for a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 8-1 to improve 5-7 on the year. Doubles St. Mary’s was able to begin the day with a 3-0 […] The post Seahawks Women’s Tennis Blows Past Penn Sate Harrisburg appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
College Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
City
College Park, MD
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Washington, DC
City
Seattle, WA
College Park, MD
College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy