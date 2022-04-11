Local library to give away free tablets for affordable connectivity program

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person “Medicare 102” presentation on Monday, March 21, at 7:00 PM. Counselors from PA-MEDI, Pennsylvania’s free Medicare counseling service, will provide information about wellness visits, covered preventative services, inpatient vs. observation status, Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice (MOON), equipment covered by Medicare Part B, diabetic supplies, fraud, and more. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/medicare102 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
