During the offseason, the Tribune-Review will offer Pirates A to Z: An alphabetical, player-by-player look at the 40-man roster, from outfielder Miguel Andujar to pitcher Miguel Yajure. Player: Jeremy Beasley. Position: Relief pitcher. Throws: Right. Age: 26 (Nov. 20) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds. 2022 MLB statistics: Had a 4.80...

