Aspen real estate snapshot, April 11

Like caviar and Champagne, Aspen has always been paired with luxury, but the winter of 2022 will be remembered as a record-setting one. The Gorsuch group deal, Hilfiger deal and properties purchased sight unseen for $20 million are evidence of some powerful human need. After my head stops spinning at these numbers, I can’t help but wonder, why here? What is it? There are other places that are more accessible and just as lovely. Aspen also has experienced its growing pains. A labor shortage challenges the influx. Restaurants require membership-level relationships to book a table. There is a lack of taxi and bus drivers, no parking and insane traffic. So why do people want to spend so much money to be here? Is it because it is exclusive? You get exclusive in Beverly Hills, Manhattan and many other locales around the world. What do we have that other places don’t?

ASPEN, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO