Aspen, CO

Aspen real estate snapshot, April 11

By Aspen Daily News Staff Report
Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

Ask a Broker: Why here? What’s so special about Aspen?

Like caviar and Champagne, Aspen has always been paired with luxury, but the winter of 2022 will be remembered as a record-setting one. The Gorsuch group deal, Hilfiger deal and properties purchased sight unseen for $20 million are evidence of some powerful human need. After my head stops spinning at these numbers, I can’t help but wonder, why here? What is it? There are other places that are more accessible and just as lovely. Aspen also has experienced its growing pains. A labor shortage challenges the influx. Restaurants require membership-level relationships to book a table. There is a lack of taxi and bus drivers, no parking and insane traffic. So why do people want to spend so much money to be here? Is it because it is exclusive? You get exclusive in Beverly Hills, Manhattan and many other locales around the world. What do we have that other places don’t?
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Housing opportunities

Real estate broker Ann Abernethy’s recent piece in the Aspen Daily News was an excellent summary of all that Aspen has to offer — for those who can afford it. Abernethy touched on Aspen’s “growing pains” with a nod to our ongoing labor shortage. How could a town with so much to offer struggle to attract workers? Well, for all that Aspen has to offer in terms of natural beauty and luxury, it has very little to offer in terms of affordable housing.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

No records broken, but Aspen-Snowmass occupancy strong in March

The Aspen-area economy is continuing along its upward path, according to key data released over the last few days. The numbers suggest business activity which, in some cases, is nearing — and in other instances, topping —pre-pandemic levels. Today’s situation, if the indicators are taken into account, reflects a near reversal from the same time frame two years ago, when many hotels, restaurants and other locally serving businesses either closed temporarily or operated under drastically reduced hours following the state’s shutdown of ski resorts in mid-March 2020.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen City Council passes spring supplemental budget on first reading

Aspen City Council gave the green light on Tuesday to add $42.8 million to the 2022 budget during a spring supplemental review. The increase in funds brings the total budget for the year to $211.3 million and will be used to cover things like additional full-time employees, operating and capital needs, technical adjustments and departmental savings. The budget was originally approved by the council in November, and council members unanimously approved the supplemental on first reading on Tuesday.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, April 14

Applications to fill the remaining vacant seat on the town of Carbondale’s board of trustees are now available. To download an application, visit carbondalegov.org. A completed application and petition with at least 25 signatures must be submitted by noon on April 28, an announcement from the town says. All...
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Story poles and 480 Donegan

“Story poles are poles that tell a story by depicting the bulk and mass of a proposed structure or project,” according to cstorypoles.com. When Glenwood P&Z originally unanimously recommended denial of R2’s development project, second on their list of concerns was the lack of story poles. Garfield commissioners said they had “serious concerns” about the project. Story poles were brought up at their meeting. Numerous times during city council public input, people asked about story poles.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Danforth: Was it all just a bad dream?

Could this just be a bad dream? Was Aspen ready for yet another bank?. It turned out to be just an illusion. Chase Bank is moving a branch a couple of blocks over. Yet the rumor raises a thorny question. Why should rumors of another bank range from neutral to disaster? Why could another bank not be good for town? Could it not find a niche in the money-rich, short-term-rental industry?
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen council raises objections to DeWolf family home project

Aspen City Council upheld a decision from the Historic Preservation Commission at a regular meeting on Tuesday to move forward with a remodel project at the DeWolf family home. If approved by the HPC, the historic Victorian home at 233 W. Bleeker St. will be relocated onto a new basement...
ASPEN, CO

