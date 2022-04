(Des Moines, IA) — The director of the Iowa Department of Human Services says state officials have visited with some Afghan families directly to confirm they are getting essential services like housing and food assistance. Kelly Garcia says her department is working directly with resettlement agencies and is trying to solve all the problems that have popped up. Governor Kim Reynolds says some help has come as state officials redirected emergency rent assistance from the 2020 pandemic relief package for the refugees. She says they got the federal government to take that action. About 900 Afghan refugees have been resettled in Iowa so far.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO