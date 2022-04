Prince Harry won't likely attack Queen Elizabeth and the royal family in his memoir. Prince Harry will soon release his first memoir, and royal fans and experts have predictions on what he would mention in the book. Some are saying that the royal family should be concerned because the Duke of Sussex could attack them in his memoir. On the other hand, some royal experts and fans are convinced that the book will solely focus on Prince Harry’s life because this is what he said in his official statement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO