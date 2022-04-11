Columbia Housing Authority holds community engagement event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday morning the organization Community Leadership Fellows brought together 50 women for a free networking event in Lawndale to empower women and connect leaders on the West Side. A Black-owned photography business was on site taking professional head shots and a group of panelists shared their stories of overcoming adversity, building businesses and brands and growing as leaders. "In thinking about my own growth and my own development, I think about all of the women who have paved the way for me to be successful, so that is actually what we're doing now with women on the West Side," said Alexandra August with Community Leadership Fellows. "It's women who show up. It's women who are leading. It's women who are creating initiatives. So that's who we're supporting, who we want to make sure we're amplifying and we're bringing to the forefront." "We are becoming what our community needs. There are so many of us doing the work. We're divided, and this platform is connecting us," said another attendee. Community Leadership Fellows is accepting applications for its first cohort of fellows through April Find more information on the program and how to apply here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO