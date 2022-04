(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Workforce Development says the labor force increased in March and the unemployment rate went down. The unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent in March to three-point-three percent. I-W-D says the labor force increased by that same amount in March compared to February. The number of Iowans with a job was up by 10-thousand, which is more than 39-thousand more than one year ago. I-W-D says despite those positive numbers a different seasonally adjusted survey sent to employers shows 15-hundred jobs lost in March. The agency says this decline marked the first drop since August 2021.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO