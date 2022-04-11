Two People Shot In The Hill District

Two people were shot Sunday night on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. One person was transported to the hospital and the other was able to arrive on their own.

Dispatch confirmed just before 10:30 p.m. they were called to the 200 block of Bedford Avenue for a shooting.

The victim that was transported to the hospital was in critical condition. The other person's condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of males flee the scene.

Police are investigating.