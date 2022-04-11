ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

How a pastor's death could undermine the sex crimes case against a former high school coach

By DAVID J. MITCHELL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a pastor told Ascension deputies that a former high school coach had admitted to sex crimes against a 16-year-old girl, it breathed new life into a three-year-old investigation, court records say. But the pastor's death severely limits the extent to which that alleged confession can be used at the ex-coach's...

The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KCAU 9 News

Former Estherville officer charged with more than 80 counts of misconduct

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — On April 12, 2022, Estherville Police Officer Tyler VanRoekel was charged by Trial Information filed by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. Officer VanRoekel has been placed on Administrative Leave. He is charged with various counts related to unauthorized use of law enforcement data in 2019.  Former Estherville Police Officer Benjamin Scheevel was also […]
ESTHERVILLE, IA
The Independent

Woman suing sheriff’s deputy over ‘forced baptism’ is found dead

A Tennessee woman who sued a former deputy sheriff accusing him of baptisising her against her will has been found dead.Shandele Marie Riley, 42, was found dead in her home on Log Cabin Lane in Hamilton County on Wednesday night, reported News9.Authorities said that the cause of death is still not known and an autopsy will be conducted by the Hamilton County medical examiner.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that they will wait for the autopsy report to rule out any foul play in Ms Riley’s death.#BREAKING the woman suing a former Hamilton County deputy for baptizing her instead...
PUBLIC SAFETY

