Local politics: weekend candidate forums, new precinct cards for voters in Athens

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and challengers Pearl Hall, Bennie Coleman III, and Mykeisha Ross met in a weekend candidates forum, an event organized by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement. Mara Zuniga and Fred Moorman are also running in the Athens mayor’s race in an election that is now 43 days away.

Republican candidates for US Senate—minus Herschel Walker—debated over the weekend in Hall County. Gary Black, Kelvin King, Latham Saddler, and Jonathan McColumn took part in the forum in Flowery Branch.

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections says every registered voter in Athens will soon be mailed a new precinct card showing their voting districts for the upcoming election cycle, which begins with early voting on May 2. The cards can be downloaded and printed on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

You can have instant access to your new precinct card through My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. Just download or print.

