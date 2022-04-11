ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local politics: weekend candidate forums, new precinct cards for voters in Athens

By Tim Bryant
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and challengers Pearl Hall, Bennie Coleman III, and Mykeisha Ross met in a weekend candidates forum, an event organized by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement. Mara Zuniga and Fred Moorman are also running in the Athens mayor’s race in an election that is now 43 days away.

Republican candidates for US Senate—minus Herschel Walker—debated over the weekend in Hall County. Gary Black, Kelvin King, Latham Saddler, and Jonathan McColumn took part in the forum in Flowery Branch.

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections says every registered voter in Athens will soon be mailed a new precinct card showing their voting districts for the upcoming election cycle, which begins with early voting on May 2. The cards can be downloaded and printed on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

As a result of the re-districting/re-apportionment required by law, every registered voter in the county will soon be mailed a new precinct card showing their voting districts. Why wait on the mail? You can have instant access to your new precinct card through My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. Just download or print.

The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Poses With Senate Candidate Walker in Supreme Court Photo

Justice Clarence Thomas spent time at the U.S. Supreme Court this week with Republican U.S. Senate candidate. , posing for a photo tweeted out by the former football star’s campaign spokesperson. The photo comes amid scrutiny of the conservative justice stemming from the political activities of his wife,. Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
