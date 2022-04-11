ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Is Basking In Surreal, Adoring Mar-a-Lago Bubble, Says Reporter

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRaes_0f5VEwwT00

Former President Donald Trump is spending his days in a surreal Mar-a-Lago fairy tale of worshipful fans who applaud him every time he enters a room, a reporter said Sunday.

“He is the center of the universe there,” said Washington Post journalist Josh Dawsey, who interviewed Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week.

“What’s striking there is he has hordes of people who surround him every night ... either working for him or paying to be there, or wanting his endorsements or having  fundraisers there,” Dawsey told MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian.

“He really basks in adulation there every single night. Every time he walks in the room everyone stands up and cheers. When he leaves, everyone stands up and cheers,” recounted Dawsey.

The rarified atmosphere is not, however, reality, Dawsey pointed out.

“His presidency was a quite polarizing presidency. He had his deep and loyal supporters, but struggled to convert independents and moderates and others. That’s why he was a one-term president,” Dawsey said.

“But down there, everyone around him loves him. It’s kind of a surreal place to be where [with] everybody in every room, he is the center of the universe there.”

Trump — and his children — have in the past confused the adulation of hangers-on with the former president’s popularity in the entire nation. It doesn’t help his return to reality that Trump often grossly exaggerates crowd sizes at his rallies.

Early this year, he pointed to the size of a rally in Arizona as proof that he couldn’t possibly have lost the presidential election there — even though such crowds are self-selected Trump supporters, and represent a minuscule fraction of America’s or even Arizona’s voters.

He claimed at that rally that cars stretched out for “25 miles” to see him. “That’s not somebody that lost an election,” he declared.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Why is Trump lumping himself in with notorious criminals?

In 2018, as Donald Trump’s Russia scandal continued to make headlines, the then-president started facing unexpected legal troubles. Indeed, over the course of a single week, the Republican’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, convicted of multiple felonies, and Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the then-president while pleading guilty to a variety of criminal charges.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Washington Post#Msnbc
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
MSNBC

Trump identifies what he considers the key detail about Jan. 6

It’s been a while since Donald Trump talked to an independent news organization about the Jan. 6 attack, so the former president’s Washington Post interview yesterday stood out — in part because it was unusual, and in part because the Republican covered a surprising amount of ground.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffPost

HuffPost

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy